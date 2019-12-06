I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast

The seventh match of I-League 2019-20 will be played between Indian Arrows and Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday (December 6). The I-League 2019-20 game Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. Indian Arrows, who will be playing their first match of the 13th I-League season, will look to announce their arrival in style against Gokulam Kerala FC. The I-League 2019-20 game Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC will commence at 5 PM. On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC, who have kept a clean sheet in their opening game against NEROCA FC, will be eyeing to continue their winning run.

Gokulam Kerala FC Coach Fernando Valera sounded cautiously optimistic ahead of the game saying, "Our triumph at home gives us confidence but we must be respectful to the rivals and we know that Indian Arrows is a very intense team."

The Indian Arrows, on the other hand, will make their way to the turf under new coach Shanmugam Venkatesh.

Coach Venkatesh said, "We are a new team and are here to produce the future of Indian football. I would like to thank the AIFF for the opportunity. It's a big challenge and I am very excited and confident and looking forward to working with this set of boys."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Friday, December 6. The Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Tilak Maidan.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

