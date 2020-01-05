I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC Telecast

In their first game of the new decade, Indian Arrows will welcome Neroca FC for their upcoming I-League 2019-20 match on Sunday, January 5. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC will be played at the Tilak Maidan. In their previous fixture, Indian Arrows defeated Churchill Brothers FC Goa 2-1, whereas Neroca FC held Chennai City FC to a draw. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC fixture will commence at 5:00PM.

Neroca coach Gift Raikhan identified scoring as one of the areas where this team would need to concentrate on. "Indian Arrows are a very good team as was evident in their win against Churchill Brothers and we are not taking them lightly at all. We are lacking in scoring but our approach will be to take three points anyhow. We respect the talent the Arrows have a lot but we will surely play to win," the coach said.

Arrows gaffer Venkatesh, on the other hand, was more focussed on getting the year off to a good start. "Obviously a win boosts the motivation ahead of upcoming fixtures. But, we cant sit and rejoice on the previous result right now. Its time to build on those three points and push further," he said.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC match will start at 5:00PM on Sunday, January 5. The Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC fixture will be played at the Tilak Maidan.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Neroca FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

