I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC Telecast

Punjab FC, the second-placed team in the I-League 2019-20 points table, will go head-to-head against the Indian Arrows on Tuesday, March 3. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC will take place at Cooperage Football Stadium in Mumbai. In their last game, Punjab FC were held by Gokulam FC to a 1-1 draw, whereas Indian Arrows were defeated by Chennai City FC 2-0. The Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 5PM.

Punjab FC are 13 points behind the runaway leaders Mohun Bagan. They have scored 22 points in 14 outings. On the other hand, Indian Arrows are struggling at the last spot with just 8 points from 14 matches.

Reflecting on their last outing with Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC's head coach Yan Law said, "We are disappointed with the result but we are not giving up hope." The head coach is hopeful about the today's match.

Meanwhile, Indian Arrows' leading goal scorer and captain Vikram Pratap Singh said, "Our game against them [Punjab FC] in Ludhiana was a really hard-fought one and we are expecting another tough match."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC match will start at 5PM on Tuesday, March 3. The Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Cooperage Football Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.