An initiative by &
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

Indian Arrows take on Real Kashmir FC at the GMC Football Stadium in the I-League on Republic Day.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast
Image: Twitter

Indian Arrows will take on Real Kashmir in the upcoming I-league 2019-20 match, scheduled to be played on January 26, Sunday. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the GMC Football Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Both the teams are struggling in the bottom two, with poor performance throughout the series. While Real Kashmir FC has secured 6 points in 6 matches, Indian arrows are at the bottom with just 4 points in 7 matches. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC will commence at 2 PM.

In their last match played against Punjab FC, Real Kashmir held the opposite team at a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Indian Arrows lost their last match to TRAU FC in their home ground.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match start?

The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 26. The Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the GMC Football Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

