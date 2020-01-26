- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast
Indian Arrows take on Real Kashmir FC at the GMC Football Stadium in the I-League on Republic Day.
Image: Twitter
Indian Arrows will take on Real Kashmir in the upcoming I-league 2019-20 match, scheduled to be played on January 26, Sunday. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the GMC Football Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Both the teams are struggling in the bottom two, with poor performance throughout the series. While Real Kashmir FC has secured 6 points in 6 matches, Indian arrows are at the bottom with just 4 points in 7 matches. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC will commence at 2 PM.
In their last match played against Punjab FC, Real Kashmir held the opposite team at a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Indian Arrows lost their last match to TRAU FC in their home ground.
This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.
What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match start?
The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 26. The Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the GMC Football Stadium in Goa.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC will be televised by DSport.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- German Woman in 'Relationship' With Plane for 6 Years, Plans to 'Marry' Boeing 737-800
- Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs as They Post Pics With Tricolour
- Nick Kyrgios Says There's 'Layer of Respect' With Rafael Nadal Even if They Don't Like Each Other
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme