I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC Telecast

All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows will host TRAU FC in the I-League 2019-20 on January 12, Sunday. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC will be played at the Tilak Maidan. In the last outing, Indian Arrows lost to Mohun Bagan 0-1, whereas TRAU FC beat NEROCA FC 2-1 in the Imphal Derby. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC will commence at 5:00 PM.

Despite falling short against Mohun Bagan in their previous game, Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach, Indian Arrows reflected on the positives. "Mohun Bagan had a difficult time against us and it was not an easy outing at all. Our boys fought neck-to-neck until the final whistle and the experience will surely bear fruits for us in the upcoming matches," he said.

Weighing in on their Sunday opponents, he added, "TRAU, in their last match, found the taste of victory and facing them now would be really challenging. They are improving constantly and we have to be at the top of our game to get some points."

Speaking ahead of the match, Dimitris Dimitriou, head coach, TRAU FC said, "My boys all are pumped up and it was a great win for us against Neroca. Now we have to start fresh and from scratch. We are looking forward to the game against Indian Arrows match and like any other fixture, this one is very important to us."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC match will start at 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 12. The Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Tilak Maidan.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs TRAU FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

