I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan will look to go top of the points table against as they host Indian Arrows.

Trending Desk

January 9, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC Telecast
Mohun Bagan host Indian Arrows in the I-League.

In the first match on Thursday, December 9, Mohun Bagan will host Indian Arrows at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium. Placed second in the I-League 2019-20 points table, Mohun Bagan will be up against the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows, which is currently at the bottom. The Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows match is scheduled to kick off at 5PM and will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT.

With three wins and 10 points in their kitty, Mohun Bagan are pushing for the elusive title. While they share same points as Churchill Brothers, the latter lead because they have scored more goals.

Ahead of the match, Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna said, "Fran is an important player for us. His role in the team is very essential. However, the most important player in the team is the team itself. Every player is important in my squad."

On the other hand, Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach of Indian Arrows said, "The game of football is all about hard work and belief. What you have to understand is that most of these boys in this Arrows batch have only played at the junior level before. While they all are quality, playing against senior teams require an amount of experience."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC match will start at 5:00PM on Thursday, January 9. The Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

