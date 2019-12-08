I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers Telecast

The ninth match of the 13th I-League season will see Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan take on Churchill Brothers on December 8 (Sunday). The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. In their previous game, Mohun Bagan were held to a goalless draw by Aizawl FC, whereas Churchill Brothers thrashed Punjab FC 3-0. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers is scheduled to start at 5 pm.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers match will start at 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 8. The Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

