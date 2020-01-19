Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Telecast

Mohun Bagan face East Bengal in the Kolkata derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the I-League.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 19, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Telecast
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal (Photo Credit: I-League)

The leading team of the I-League score table, Mohun Bagan FC will host their rival team East Bengal FC for the first match on Sunday, January 19. Both the teams, Mohun Bagan FC and East Bengal FC will lock horns at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. While Mohun Bagan FC will step into the field with the aim to keep up their winning streak with another victory, East Bengal FC will put in efforts to register a win after the draw in the last match. The Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 5 PM on January 19 and will broadcast LIVE on DSPORT.

East Bengal FC player Yusa Katsumi, who has earlier been a part of Mohun Bagan FC, said, "I have some very good memories with Mohun Bagan, especially of playing in the Kolkata Derby. Playing in the derby is definitely a great experience. When you see the packed stadium and the fans all cheering for you, it is a really stirring feeling that you can't get anywhere else."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC match will start at 5 PM on Sunday, January 19. The Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC fixture will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs East Bengal FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

