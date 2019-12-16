I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast

Mohun Bagan will play host to Gokulam Kerala FC on December 16 for their upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC will commence at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in West Bengal. In their previous fixture, Mohun Bagan thrashed TRAU FC 4-0 on home ground, whereas Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Indian Arrows 1-0. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC will commence at 5 PM.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the game, Kerala FC coach Fernando Varela said, "Mohun Bagan are a very competitive side with great players and with quality to make a combined game. We must be concentrating for 90 minutes to beat them and we will concentrate on our improvement as a team and how to play a good game. The League has just begun and we must continue to improve."

On the other hand, Kibu Vicuna said, "It is a different game tomorrow. That match was very even and we didn't take advantage of the chances we had at the end of the match. We know that we have a hard game to play but we are prepared to face it. Our objective is to see that we are able to play well in order to garner the full three points."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 5 PM on Monday, December 16. The Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in West Bengal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

