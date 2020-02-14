Take the pledge to vote

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan host Neroca FC as they look to tighten their hold on the top spot in the points table.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC Telecast
Mohun Bagan (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

The I-League 2019-20 game will see Mohun Bagan play host to Neroca FC on February 14, Friday. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Baga vs Neroca FC will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium. In their last outing, Mohun Bagan defeated Punjab FC 1-0 whereas Neroca FC were held to a goalless draw by Indian Arrows. The League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC will commence at 5PM.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Kibu Vicuna, head coach of Mohun Bagan, said, "They (Neroca) are a good side. They have strengthened their squad in the winter. I believe they will be full of confidence".

Meanwhile, Gift Raikhan, head coach of Neroca FC said, "Mohun Bagan are great going forward. We lost 0-3 last time but this time, we will be more focused and careful. Football is all about fighting for the result and we will do so tomorrow".

This year 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC match will start at 5PM on Friday, February 14. The East Bengal vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Neroca FC match will be available on Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

