Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Telecast

Mohun Bagan host Punjab FC at the Kalyani Stadium in the I-League.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:February 9, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Telecast
Mohun Bagan (Photo Credit: I-League)

Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Punjab FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 game on Sunday. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC will be played at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. The two top performing teams are at a strong footing in the tournament. Mohun Bagan hold first position with 23 points. Meanwhile, Punjab FC are at the second spot at the standings with 17 points.

Mohun Bagan have played 10 matches and have won seven tournaments. Punjab FC have played 10 matches and have only won 4 games.

In their previous game, Mohun Bagan defeated Chennai City by 3-2, while Punjab FC registered a win over NEROCA FC by 3-2.

In the I-League 11 teams playing the game and they are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019- 20 Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match will start at 5 PM on Sunday, February 9. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan AC vs Punjab FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan AC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

