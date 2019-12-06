I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast

Northeast rivals NEROCA FC and Aizawl FC lock on Friday (December 6) in the I-League. The I-League 2019-20 fixture between NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. On the opening day of 13th I-League season, Aizawl FC faced Mohun Bagan and held the Kolkata outfit to a goalless draw at home. NEROCA FC, on the other hand, were defeated by Gokulam Kerala 1-2 on the inaugural day. The upcoming game is expected to be an interesting clash as both, NEROCA FC and Aizawl FC, will be eyeing to register their first win of the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Stanley Rozario, Head Coach, Aizawl FC said, "It's a very tight schedule and I don't want my players to get any injuries. NEROCA are a good team and have a full squad with foreigners and will come strongly against us. It's also their first home match and they will get the home support as well. My players are confident, motivated and ready to take on them. I want my players to continue with the same team spirit and approach the match with a positive mindset."

On the other hand, Gift Raikhan, Head Coach, NEROCA FC spoke about his side's performance in the opening game and said, "It was a very difficult journey for us. It was the first match of the season. We travelled 3500 kilometres away from home. We trained on 29th and played the next day. But that's the beauty of football and you have to endure those challenges in a long league."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 6. The NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

