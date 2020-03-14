I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast

Neroca FC will play host to Chennai City FC in a must-win encounter in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture on Saturday, March 14. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. In the last game, Neroca FC kept a clean sheet with a 4-3 in over Punjab FC, whereas Chennai City FC held Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC game will commence at 5 PM.

All the upcoming fixtures in the ongoing tournament will be played behind closed doors All India Football Federation has taken this decision due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Speaking before the match, Neroca's star player Philip Adjah Tettey, said, “It is my duty to make sure that no matter what, I keep my performance level high. I am glad that even if we haven’t had the best of results I have been able to contribute to some of the good news for the team. I hope my performances can keep us afloat and above the relegation zone.”

On the other hand, Akbar Nawas, Head Coach, Chennai City FC said, “Neroca FC at home can be a really tough team to play, especially with their strong foreign contingent which has been yielding them the results.

“We are looking to finish as high as possible. It is a motivating factor for us that the race to the second spot in the league is for anyone to win. With a string of good results, we can ensure that we end at a spot which the team is deserving of. We will fight till the very end and ensure that we leave no stone unturned,” he added.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC match will start at 5 PM on Saturday, March 14. The Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC will be broadcast by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Chennai City FC match will be available on the 1Sports Facebook page and the Fancode app and website.