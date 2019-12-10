Take the pledge to vote

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEROCA FC vs East Bengal Telecast

I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC host East Bengal in Imphal for their second home match of the season.

News18 Sports

December 10, 2019
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEROCA FC vs East Bengal Telecast
NEROCA FC host East Bengal in the I-League. (Photo Credit: AIFF)

The upcoming I-league 2019-20 fixture will see NEROCA FC welcome East Bengal on Tuesday, December 10. The I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal fixture will be played at Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal. East Bengal have drawn the first two matches, while hosts NEROCA are coming into the match on the back of a win over Aizawl FC in a hard-fought match. Both the teams are surely going to go all out for a victory here. The I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal fixture is scheduled to start at 2PM.

Speaking ahead of their match against NEROCA FC, East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menndez said, "We know how they play and their style is pretty similar to that of Real Kashmir. So, we know what we are up against. We have to play in our style and be confident about what we do. Our defenders are playing really well and we need to have confidence in our team. I believe we are all set for the next game."

On the other hand, Neroca FC head coach Gift Rai Khan said, "I am very happy for the three points that we have got against Aizawl FC, but it's important to note that the performance wasn't up to the mark. We have been losing a lot of ball and a lot of chances which can prove costly against a stronger opponent."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, MohunBagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal match will start at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 10. The NEROCA FC vs East Bengal fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs East Bengal match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

