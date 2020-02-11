Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows Telecast

I-League: Neroca FC take on Indian Arrows at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows Telecast
Neroca FC (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

The Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows fixture is scheduled to kick start at 2PM on February 11 and will be streamed LIVE on Fancode. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows match will be interesting to watch as both have nothing to lose and will go in with full force.

The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows was played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. The hosts will play following a big win of 5-0 over TRAU on February 8. The visitors will strive to get rid of the bottom spot after losing 0-1 to Chennai City in their last match. Neroca has 11 points from 11 matches, while Arrows only have 7 points out of 10 games.

Including Neroca and Indian Arrows, there are a total of 11 teams participating in the league of 2020. Apart from these two, the other teams are Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, Punjab FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows match start?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows match will start at 2PM on Tuesday, February 11. The Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Indian Arrows match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram