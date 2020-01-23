I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan Telecast

Neroca FC will take on Mohun Bagan in their upcoming I-league 2019-20 game on January 23, Thursday. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. In the last game, Neroca FC beat Real Kashmir FC 2-0 while Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in the Kolkata derby with a scoreline of 2-1 in their previous fixture. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan will commence at 2PM.

Gift Raikhan, head coach of Neroca FC voiced his opinion ahead of the game and said, "The match will be very difficult for Neroca. They (Mohun Bagan) haven't lost in a while now. They are strong, experience-wise. Their marquee players are very good and their Indian players are very talented."

He further added, "We have been inconsistent due to our lack of experience, but my team will improve with each passing day. As a team, we are going to fight until the end. The result will be there for everyone to see after the final whistle."

Kibu Vicuna, head coach of Mohun Bagan AC shared his assessment and said, "The derby is behind us now. We are very happy with the result and the three points but we have been thinking about tomorrow's game ever since Monday. We know that it is going to be very difficult."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan match start?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan match will start at 2:00PM on Thursday, January 23. The Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Mohun Bagan match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.