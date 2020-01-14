I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

NEROCA FC will host Real Kashmir FC in the upcoming I-League 2019-20 clash on Tuesday, January 14. The I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. In the last outing, NEROCA FC lost to Tiddim Road Athletic Union, whereas Real Kashmir FC held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw. The I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC will kick off at 2 PM.

Boubacar Diarra, Forward, NEROCA FC, said, "We have to take Real Kashmir seriously. They have tall players and play long balls. We will take precautions and proceed with small passes and counterattacks."

Meanwhile, David Robertson, Head Coach, Real Kashmir FC said, "We have been playing very well as a team. We are not getting the results we need but we are creating a lot of chances on goal, just not finishing them. I believe it has been working for us but we are switching off when conceding goals."

"Neroca are an incredible club and have great quality players. So it will not be easy we just need to stay focused and stick to the game plan", he added.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 14. The NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

