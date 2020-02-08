Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neroca FC vs TRAU FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Neroca FC take on TRAU FC in the Imphal derby at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neroca FC vs TRAU FC Telecast
TRAU FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

Neroca FC will take on TRAU FC in the I-League 2019-20 match on Saturday, February 8. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. While the host, Neroca FCFC struggle in the bottom with eight points in 10 matches, TRAU FC is currently among the top three teams with 15 points in 10 matches. In their previous outing against each other, TRAU FC registered their maiden win. Neroca FC will come prepared for the upcoming match against their guests. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC will commence at 2 PM.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match start?

The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 8. The Neroca FC vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram