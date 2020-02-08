I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Neroca FC vs TRAU FC Telecast
I-League 2019-20: Neroca FC take on TRAU FC in the Imphal derby at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.
TRAU FC (Photo Credit: I-League)
Neroca FC will take on TRAU FC in the I-League 2019-20 match on Saturday, February 8. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. While the host, Neroca FCFC struggle in the bottom with eight points in 10 matches, TRAU FC is currently among the top three teams with 15 points in 10 matches. In their previous outing against each other, TRAU FC registered their maiden win. Neroca FC will come prepared for the upcoming match against their guests. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC will commence at 2 PM.
This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.
What time will I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match start?
The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 8. The Neroca FC vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC will be televised by DSport.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs TRAU FC match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's Team Pulls Out of Badminton Asian Championships Due to Coronavirus, Men's Team to Play
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream