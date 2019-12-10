I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast

The upcoming I-league 2019-20 fixture will see Punjab FC welcome defending champions Chennai City FC on Tuesday, December 10. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Chennai City have played only one match this season and they won that 1-0 at home against newcomers TRAU FC on the opening weekend. Punjab FC have registered just one point from their opening two fixtures, having lost 0-3 to Churchill Brothers, followed by a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at home. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC fixture is scheduled to start at 2PM.

Looking forward to hosting the defending champions, Punjab FC coach Yan Law said, "The boys are confident about the next game against Chennai City FC and we are not going to make the same mistakes we made in the previous matches. We are not much worried about their attack as we have quality defenders in our team and they have worked very hard for this game. We are surely looking for a positive result."

On the other hand, Chennai City FC head coach Akbar Nawas said, "We have to continue to improve our game in every match we play. It's always a learning curve for us."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, MohunBagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC match will start at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 10. The Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

