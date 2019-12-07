I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab FC vs East Bengal Live Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 game will see Punjab FC face East Bengal on Saturday. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal, I-League 2019-20 match will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Punjab FC, who lost their opening game to Churchill Borthers FC Goa, will be looking to register their first win when they face the Bengal outfit. Meanwhile, East Bengal, who held Real Kashmir to a 1-1 draw, will be eyeing a more clinical show in their away fixture. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal, I-League 2019-20 game will commence at 2PM.

Punjab FC head coach Yan Law said ahead of the match that even though his team created a number of chances against Churchill Brothers, their inability to make them count and lapse in defending in midfield cost them. "We had a disappointing result against Churchill Brothers on the opening game of the season. According to stats, the game was played evenly, we actually had more chances than the opposition, but failed to convert any as the Churchill defence held us well. Our lapse in defending in the midfield and attacking third caused us problems in the defending third," he said.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menéndez maintained that his team will put up a good display of football. "We have prepared the team in the same way as the first game. We promise good football and a good game. The idea is to approach the game in the same way and try to score as many goals as possible," he said.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs East Bengal match will start at 2:00PM on Saturday, December 7. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs East Bengal will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs East Bengal on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs East Bengal match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

