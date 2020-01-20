I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast

Punjab FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in their upcoming I-league 2019-20 game on January 20, Monday. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium. In the last game, Punjab FC held Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw, whereas, Gokulam Kerala FC defeated East Bengal 3-1. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC will commence at 2 pm.

Calling their upcoming game as a difficult one, Dipanda Dicka, Punjab FC player, said, "It will be a very difficult game, but we play at home. I think both Kisekka and I will do our best to be able to win this match to continue up there fighting for the title."

On the other hand, Marcus Joseph, Gokulam Kerala captain said, "We need to hold our nerve and make sure there are no mistakes that we did in our last few matches are repeated. The win against Quess East Bengal has lifted the morale and we need to keep the momentum going. If we don't commit mistakes, I think we would be able to win the match and take all three points.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 20. The Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

