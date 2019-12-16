I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows Telecast
I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC take on Indian Arrows at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.
Punjab FC (Photo Credit: Twitter)
The I-League 2019-20 fixture will see Punjab FC host All India Football Federation (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows on December 16, Monday. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. In their last game, Punjab FC kept a clean sheet as they defeated Chennai City FC 3-1, whereas Indian Arrows lost to Aizawl FC 1-2. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will begin at 2 PM.
Speaking on the threat that the Arrows possess, Yan Law, Head Coach, Punjab FC said, "Arrows are a good side who have tremendous quality and potential. They have given both their oppositions, Gokulam and Aizawl a tough time in their first two fixtures. This is a team to take very seriously and not underestimate. It's going to be a tough game as they are quite a compact and structured team."
Speaking ahead of the match, Shanmugam Venkatesh, Head Coach, Indian Arrows said, "We know that Punjab FC won by a good margin against defending champions Chennai City in their last match and their confidence and motivation levels will be high, for sure."
This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.
What time will I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows match start?
I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows match will start at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 16. The Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows will be broadcasted by DSport.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows on live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.
