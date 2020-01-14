I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan Telecast

The I-League 2019-20 fixture will see Punjab FC play host to Mohun Bagan on January 14. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan will be played at Guru Nanak Stadium. In the last outing, Punjab FC held Real Kashmir FC to a draw, whereas Mohun Bagan defeated Indian Arrows 1-0. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan will start at 2 PM.

Punjab FC head coach Yan Law hailed Mohun Bagan for their form and said, "Mohun Bagan is a good team, but playing at home is our advantage. We are very strong and unbeaten in our home pitch." He also pointed to Punjab's unbeaten run saying, "We have had a six-game unbeaten run and this win can take us to the top. We are very confident and have worked very hard. It's going to be a good game and entertaining for the fans of both teams."

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan's Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna said, "The game against Punjab is very important to us and the result could bear an outcome in the title race. It is even more important, going into the derby against Quess East Bengal on Sunday but for now, we are focused on Punjab and we will try to come away with the three points."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan match start?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan match will start at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14. The Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

