I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

Punjab FC will welcome Real Kashmir FC on Sunday (February 16) in an I-League 2019-20 match. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

The host Punjab FC have played 12 matches and won 4 matches. They have 18 points at the Standings, while Real Kashmir have played 9 matches and have won 4 matches. The team are in 4th position.

Real Kashmir FC, in their last match, played against Gokulam FC won the fixture by 1-0, while Punjab FC got defeated by Mohun Bagan by 1-0.

This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir match start?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Sunday. Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir fixture will be played at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir match will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.