Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast, Team News

I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC host Aizawl FC at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 29, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast, Team News
Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

Aizawl FC, who are currently struggling at the 10th position in the I-League points table, will lock horns with rivals Real Kashmir FC on Saturday, February 29. Both the teams, Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir FC will play at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. The Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 2PM and will broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and Fancode.

The former champions, Aizawl FC, are currently languishing at 10th spot with just 15 points from 13 matches. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC have secured five victories in 12 matches for 18 points.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

Real Kashmir FC Starting Line-up: Lachenpa (GK), Katebe, Loveday, Lalhmangaihsanga, Ganie, Robertson, Das, Armand, Higginbotham, Danish, Robin.

Aizawl FC Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia (GK), Adjej, Kassaga, Zoherliana, Ramfangzauva, Jarya, Lalhmangaihkima, Veron, Lalrosanga, Rochharzela, Morgan.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 2PM on Saturday, February 29. The Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode website and app.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram