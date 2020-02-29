I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast, Team News

Aizawl FC, who are currently struggling at the 10th position in the I-League points table, will lock horns with rivals Real Kashmir FC on Saturday, February 29. Both the teams, Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir FC will play at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. The Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 2PM and will broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and Fancode.

The former champions, Aizawl FC, are currently languishing at 10th spot with just 15 points from 13 matches. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC have secured five victories in 12 matches for 18 points.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

Real Kashmir FC Starting Line-up: Lachenpa (GK), Katebe, Loveday, Lalhmangaihsanga, Ganie, Robertson, Das, Armand, Higginbotham, Danish, Robin.

Aizawl FC Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia (GK), Adjej, Kassaga, Zoherliana, Ramfangzauva, Jarya, Lalhmangaihkima, Veron, Lalrosanga, Rochharzela, Morgan.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 2PM on Saturday, February 29. The Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode website and app.

