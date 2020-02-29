I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast, Team News
I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC host Aizawl FC at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.
Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)
Aizawl FC, who are currently struggling at the 10th position in the I-League points table, will lock horns with rivals Real Kashmir FC on Saturday, February 29. Both the teams, Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir FC will play at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. The Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 2PM and will broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and Fancode.
The former champions, Aizawl FC, are currently languishing at 10th spot with just 15 points from 13 matches. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC have secured five victories in 12 matches for 18 points.
This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.
Real Kashmir FC Starting Line-up: Lachenpa (GK), Katebe, Loveday, Lalhmangaihsanga, Ganie, Robertson, Das, Armand, Higginbotham, Danish, Robin.
Aizawl FC Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia (GK), Adjej, Kassaga, Zoherliana, Ramfangzauva, Jarya, Lalhmangaihkima, Veron, Lalrosanga, Rochharzela, Morgan.
What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match start?
I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 2PM on Saturday, February 29. The Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC will be televised by 1Sports.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode website and app.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 18 February , 2020 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review: Trying to Fit in The ‘Affordable Flagship’ Space
-
Wednesday 22 January , 2020 Asus ROG Strix G G731 Review: Setting New Standards For Mid-Range Gaming Notebooks
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government Asks BAI for Health Update on Chinese Shuttlers Travelling for India Open
- Step Up 2 Star Robert Hoffman Shares Dance Tips with Ill Kids In India
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- Big Bang Theory, Part 2? Scientists Have Discovered The Biggest Explosion in The Universe
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important