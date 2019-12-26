I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast

Real Kashmir FC will welcome defending champions Chennai City FC on December 26 (Thursday) for their first I-League 2019-20 home match. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. In their last fixtures, both Real Kashmir FC and Chennai City FC were held to 2-2 draw by debutants TRAU FC and Neroca FC, respectively. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC will commence at 12PM. This is the first major sporting event in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

Assessing his team's last outing, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson said, "In the second half, TRAU had a go at us and we defended well. We had a great chance when Krizo was one on one with the keeper and we could have killed the game. In football, these things happen. I am proud of my players and we could have scored more."

Roberto Eslava, captain of Chennai City FC said, "We have shown intensity, so the points that we have dropped, haven't been for the lack of it. We showed great fight against Punjab, though the scoreline may suggest otherwise. They scored a second (goal) in the dying minutes, so we had to go broke for an equaliser and they caught us off guard in stoppage time and added a third. We have shown this desire in every game, and the next game against Kashmir won't be any different."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC match will start at 12:00PM on Thursday, December 26. The Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC will not be televised by DSport due to connectivity issues in Srinagar.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Chennai City FC match will be available on the Facebook page of Hero I-League.

