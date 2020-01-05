I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan Telecast
I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC play their second home match of the season against Mohun Bagan.
Real Kashmir FC host Mohun Bagan in the I-League. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
The upcoming I-League match will be played between Real Kashmir FC and Mohun Bagan on Sunday, January 5. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan will be played at TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. In their last outing, Real Kashmir FC defeated Chennai City FC 2-1 in their first home match, whereas Mohun Bagan defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture will commence at 11:30AM.
Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson was excited about hosting a historic club like Mohun Bagan in Srinagar. "We are all looking forward to welcoming such a historic club to Kashmir and we are all in anticipation of playing against them. It will be a great occasion."
Real Kashmir's signing ahead of the season, Kallum Higginbotham was instrumental in their win over Chennai City and Robertson had only words of praise for him. "Kallum is an experienced player who has played at a high level. He has the experience and knows how to get into areas to hurt teams. He has done well and his attitude is great which has allowed him to settle in pretty quickly to the I-League," said Robertson.
On the other hand, Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna said, "It is a big occasion and opportunity for us to play in Kashmir. Last season, the stadium was so full that there was no space to sit in the stands and people were queuing outside. It is overwhelming to see such support here not only for the home team but also for us."
This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.
What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan match start?
I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan match will start at 11:30AM on Sunday, January 5. The Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture will be played at TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan will be televised by DSport.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan on live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohun Bagan match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.
