I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture will see Real Kashmir FC play host to Punjab FC on January 10, Friday. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC will be played at the TRC Ground. In the last outing, Real Kashmir were defeated by Mohun Bagan 0-2, whereas Punjab FC held Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC to a goalless draw. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC will commence at 11:00 AM.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming game, Real Kashmir FC, Head Coach, David Robertson said, "The game was disappointing, but we did well and had two great chances with Bazie and Mason almost scoring, prior to Mohun Bagan getting their goals. The game could have gone either way. They were more clinical in front of goal but if we play the same way in future games we will win."

Meanwhile, Punjab FC, Head Coach, Yan Law, said, "Kashmir is one of the strongest teams at home. The weather, the artificial turf, the size of the pitch, and the fans are all in favour of Real Kashmir. It's very difficult to get points off them for any travelling team. But the boys have worked hard and are ready to get the points we missed from the last game. Let's hope for the best."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC match will start at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10. The Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the TRC Ground.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan FC vs Indian Arrows FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.