I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows Telecast

Real Kashmir will welcome All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows on Monday, February 24 in their upcoming I-League 2019-20. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. In the last game, Real Kashmir lost to Churchill Brothers 1-2, whereas Indian Arrows were defeated by East Bengal 3-1. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows fixture is scheduled for a 2 PM kick-off.

Speaking ahead of the game, David Robertson, Head Coach, Real Kashmir FC said, "We played two of the best teams in the league, back to back. It was, of course, disappointing for us to not get anything out of those two games against Punjab and Churchill but it was a close affair on both occasions".

On the other hand, Indian Arrows Head Coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, voiced his thoughts on his young side's next challenge and remained upbeat ahead of the game and said, "Yes, it will definitely be a tough challenge. This is the beauty of the Hero I-League as we get to play in different conditions and venues across the country. We are looking forward to an interesting match and a great atmosphere".

This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match start?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match will start at 2 PM on Monday, February 24. The Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

