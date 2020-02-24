I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows Telecast
Real Kashmir host Indian Arrows at Srinagar's TRC Turf Ground in the I-League.
Real Kashmir FC (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Real Kashmir will welcome All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows on Monday, February 24 in their upcoming I-League 2019-20. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. In the last game, Real Kashmir lost to Churchill Brothers 1-2, whereas Indian Arrows were defeated by East Bengal 3-1. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows fixture is scheduled for a 2 PM kick-off.
Speaking ahead of the game, David Robertson, Head Coach, Real Kashmir FC said, "We played two of the best teams in the league, back to back. It was, of course, disappointing for us to not get anything out of those two games against Punjab and Churchill but it was a close affair on both occasions".
On the other hand, Indian Arrows Head Coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, voiced his thoughts on his young side's next challenge and remained upbeat ahead of the game and said, "Yes, it will definitely be a tough challenge. This is the beauty of the Hero I-League as we get to play in different conditions and venues across the country. We are looking forward to an interesting match and a great atmosphere".
This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.
What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match start?
I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match will start at 2 PM on Monday, February 24. The Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows will be televised by 1Sports.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs Indian Arrows match will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On J Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Thalaivi Still Goes Viral
- On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic with an Emotional Note
- Where's the Aloo? Broccoli Corn Samosa for Donald Trump is Giving Netizens a Bad Taste
- Desi Cricket Fans Roast Team India With Brutal Memes After Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand
- Is The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Coming to India Soon? This is The Biggest Hint Yet That it is