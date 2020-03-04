I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC Telecast

Real Kashmir will play host to NEROCA FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture on March 4, Wednesday. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. In their last outing, Real Kashmir held Aizawl FC to a draw, whereas NEROCA defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC fixture will kick off at 2 PM.

Speaking ahead of the match, Real Kashmir's Robin Singh said, "We don't underestimate our opponents. Every team that plays against us wants to win and so do we. We just take it one game at a time".

On the other hand, NEROCA FC head coach Gift Raikhan asserted his squad's motivation and said, "We are fully motivated. Our next challenge against Real Kashmir won't be easy, but my boys are ready".

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC match will start at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 4. The Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC fixture will be played at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019- Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.