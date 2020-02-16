I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast

Chennai City FC will head to Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, to take on host TRAU FC in the ongoing I-League 2019-20. The TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC will be played on Sunday at 5:00 pm.

The host TRAU FC are at better placed on the standings in comparison to Chennai City FC. TRAU FC are at 5th position in the standings, while Chennai City FC are placed 7th.

In their last match, TRAU FC were defeated by Aizawl F.C 2-0 while Chennai City FC lost to Gokulam FC 0-1.

This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Sunday. TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

