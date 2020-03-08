I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows Telecast

Two of the struggling teams, TRAU FC and Indian Arrows will fight it out in the upcoming I-League 2019-20 game on March 8, Sunday. The I-league 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows game will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. In their last game, TRAU FC scored a goal against their losing opponents Churchill Brothers. I-league 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will commence at 5 PM.

TRAU FC are currently on 8th spot with 19 points off 16 matches, while Indian Arrows are at the bottom with 9 points in 15 matches.

Ahead of the match, Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac conducted a training session for Indian Arrows. "The boys feel motivated. We had all assembled for a training session, and Igor along with Tomislav (Rogic) and Luka (Radman) took over," shared Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows match will start at 7:00pm on Sunday, March 8. The TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.