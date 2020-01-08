I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch TRAU FC vs Neroca FC Telecast

TRAU FC and Neroca FC take on each other in the first-ever Imphal derby in the I-League as both teams look for a victory on Wednesday, January 8 after draws in their previous matches. The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. In their previous fixture, TRAU FC held Punjab FC to a goalless draw while Neroca played out a 1-1 draw with Indian Arrows. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC fixture will commence at 2:00PM.

TRAU FC assistant coach Surmani Singh said ahead of the match that there was no home advantage here for them as the two teams share the ground. "NEROCA are very much aware of the ground conditions. There is no advantage but Neroca have been travelling, so they must be tired but as we know, they are a very good side. They will definitely recover and we will have a good match," he said.

Reflecting on how monumental this fixture is going to be, NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan said: "We know all the football fans in Manipur are excited. The first Imphal derby is a great platform that Manipur football can use to build on. Everybody couldn't be more excited."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC match will start at 2:00PM on Wednesday, January 8. The TRAU FC vs Neroca FC fixture will be played at the Khaman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Neroca FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

