I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch TRAU FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

TRAU FC will play host to Punjab FC in their first New Year 2020 I-League 2019-20 match on Saturday, January 4. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC game will be played at the Khuman Lampak stadium. In their last fixture, TRAU FC held Real Kashmir FC to a draw, whereas Punjab FC held Aizawl FC to a 3-3 draw. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC fixture will commence at 2:00PM.

Princewill Emeka, Captain of TRAU FC, spoke on the current atmosphere in the team and said, "It's a difficult situation for us, and we all know that. We've set out lots of plans to overturn the situation but only a victory can do that for us. We need nothing less than 3 points in our upcoming games to get things back in the right direction. We are prepared in every way possible especially mentally and having our game on Saturday at home is a great boost for us because we have wonderful supporters who will always push us to the limits. Hopefully, we don't disappoint them but give them something to cheer and be proud of on Saturday."

On the other hand, Yan Law, Head Coach Punjab FC, said, "The boys have been doing well so far and we are in good momentum now. Second in the table is very good considering the bad start to our campaign. We are scoring many goals and also conceding unnecessary ones. We are working on strengthening our team defending so that it does not cost us valuable points as we are surely a title contender."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match will start at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 4. The TRAU FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

