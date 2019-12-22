I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

TRAU FC will welcome Real Kashmir FC on December 22 (Sunday) for their I-League 2019-20 match. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. In their last fixture, TRAU FC were defeated by East Bengal, whereas Real Kashmir FC's last game was canceled due to poor weather conditions prevalent in Srinagar. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC will commence at 2 PM.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 22. The TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.