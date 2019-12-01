I-League 2019-20: Mapuia Brace Gives Churchill Brothers 3-0 Win Over Punjab FC
Lalkhapuimawia scored two goals and Willis Plaza netting once as Churchill Brothers beat Punjab FC 3-0 in their I-Lague opener.
Churchill Brothers (Photo Credit: I-League)
Goa: Churchill Brothers FC Goa came away with the three points against Punjab FC to get their 13th I-League season underway on a confident note at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Both sides were looking to play to their strengths and fielded their strongest XIs. The duo of Trinidadian Robert Primus in defence and Ghanaian midfielder Kalif Alhassan made the Churchill lineup and started against their former club. Talisman and club skipper Willis Deon Plaza led the line, with Dawda Caesay behind him. Also making his club debut was former Aizawl FC forward Lalkhapuimawia (Mapuia).
Punjab FC, on the other hand, went with a traditional 4-3-3 formation. Anwar Ali started in the heart of defence, with former East Bengal man Sanju Pradhan in midfield. Dipanda Dicka started upfront, making his Punjab debut.
The match kicked-off at a high tempo as both sides pressed and looking to pounce at the slightest of openings. Churchill had the better of the exchanges in the first half, eventually leading to their first goal in added time of the half.
Ponif Vaz delivered a cross in, which took a nudge off Anwar Ali and fell to Mapuia, and the Mizo forward made no mistake in scoring on his debut and gave Churchill the lead.
Punjab FC came out after halftime as a more organised unit. However, Churchill doubled their lead in the 70th minute, when a darting run down the middle by Gambian Dawda Cessay paid dividends as he found Plaza, who completely caught the Punjab defence napping and scored with a clinical right-footer to give the home side some breathing space.
The game was put beyond any doubt when Israil Gurung, in the 81st minute, lobbed one over the Punjab defence with Mapuia as the target. With a defender on his shoulder and keeper Bhaskar Roy in his peripheral vision, Mapuia unleashed an acrobatic scissor kick from outside the box to seal his home debut with a potential goal of the season contender.
Punjab tried, but failed to stitch together any real threat for the remainder of the game as the referee blew for full-time. Anwar Ali had a match to forget, with a red card in the dying stages.
Churchill Brothers FC Goa, thus began their I-League campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Punjab FC.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 61 Written Updates: Sidharth and Vishal Fight During Task
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- Ricky Ponting Was Approached For a Photo By a Fan, But Not Why You Think
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?