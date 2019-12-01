Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20: Mapuia Brace Gives Churchill Brothers 3-0 Win Over Punjab FC

Lalkhapuimawia scored two goals and Willis Plaza netting once as Churchill Brothers beat Punjab FC 3-0 in their I-Lague opener.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 1, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20: Mapuia Brace Gives Churchill Brothers 3-0 Win Over Punjab FC
Churchill Brothers (Photo Credit: I-League)

Goa: Churchill Brothers FC Goa came away with the three points against Punjab FC to get their 13th I-League season underway on a confident note at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Both sides were looking to play to their strengths and fielded their strongest XIs. The duo of Trinidadian Robert Primus in defence and Ghanaian midfielder Kalif Alhassan made the Churchill lineup and started against their former club. Talisman and club skipper Willis Deon Plaza led the line, with Dawda Caesay behind him. Also making his club debut was former Aizawl FC forward Lalkhapuimawia (Mapuia).

Punjab FC, on the other hand, went with a traditional 4-3-3 formation. Anwar Ali started in the heart of defence, with former East Bengal man Sanju Pradhan in midfield. Dipanda Dicka started upfront, making his Punjab debut.

The match kicked-off at a high tempo as both sides pressed and looking to pounce at the slightest of openings. Churchill had the better of the exchanges in the first half, eventually leading to their first goal in added time of the half.

Ponif Vaz delivered a cross in, which took a nudge off Anwar Ali and fell to Mapuia, and the Mizo forward made no mistake in scoring on his debut and gave Churchill the lead.

Punjab FC came out after halftime as a more organised unit. However, Churchill doubled their lead in the 70th minute, when a darting run down the middle by Gambian Dawda Cessay paid dividends as he found Plaza, who completely caught the Punjab defence napping and scored with a clinical right-footer to give the home side some breathing space.

The game was put beyond any doubt when Israil Gurung, in the 81st minute, lobbed one over the Punjab defence with Mapuia as the target. With a defender on his shoulder and keeper Bhaskar Roy in his peripheral vision, Mapuia unleashed an acrobatic scissor kick from outside the box to seal his home debut with a potential goal of the season contender.

Punjab tried, but failed to stitch together any real threat for the remainder of the game as the referee blew for full-time. Anwar Ali had a match to forget, with a red card in the dying stages.

Churchill Brothers FC Goa, thus began their I-League campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Punjab FC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram