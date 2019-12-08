I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan Aim for First Win of Season as They Host Churchill Brothers

Kalyani: Mohun Bagan will play their first home game at the Kalyani stadium on Sunday as they host Churchill Brothers in the ongoing I-League 2019-20. Kalyani Stadium played host to East Bengal earlier this week when they had hosted Real Kashmir FC. While Mohun Bagan come into the match at the back of a draw against Aizawl FC away from home, Churchill Brothers registered a comfortable home win against Punjab FC in their opener. The match would be broadcast live on DSport, 5PM IST onwards.

As Mohun Bagan look to start with a victory at the home ground for the season, it may well be noted that the Green and Maroons were not able to manage a win against the Goan side last season.

Head Coach Kibu Vicuna would want his strikers to get into the business and hopefully field Spaniard Salvador Perez alongside Suhair VP in the attacking line-up, adding support from Julian Colinas and Joseba Beitia with an aim to inflict some early damage on the Red Machines.

Speaking ahead of the game at the official pre-match press conference, Kibu Vicuna said, "Only two teams walked away with points from an away game in the first week. It's us and Real Kashmir. We should have returned with three points from Aizawl, but unfortunately, we came home with one.

"Now we are ready to face Churchill Brothers at our home and we are prepared to show our best version to earn those three points. Our only objective is to win and we are ready to do it," Vicuna mentioned.

On the other hand, visitors Churchill Brothers FC Goa would walk into the game with a psychological advantage. Not only have they earned a win from their season opener but they have also fired in three goals against former champions Punjab FC.

Talismanic striker and skipper Willis Deon Plaza will lead the line for the Goan side with able support from Lalkhawpuimawia (Mapuia).

While the former Aizawl FC forward has already showcased his worth scoring a brace in their season opener, a lot more would be expected out of the duo as they gear up to face the Kolkata Giants.

Although they managed to walk away with a clean sheet against Punjab FC, their defensive capabilities would be put to a real test against Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Churchill, however, boast of a robust defensive line comprising Jovel Martins, the Trindidian duo of Abu Bakr and Robert Junior Primus, with an equally efficient midfield trio of Gambian Ceesay Dawda, Ghanaian Kalif Alhassan and Israil Gurung.

Ahead of their game against Mohun Bagan, Churchill's Cessay said, "The win was important and we are happy to enter this game with the momentum behind us. Our aim is to carry the momentum and play to our strengths. Winning always helps in building the morale of the team and we are in the process of building a collective squad. We have a new coach who is very tactical and understanding.

"Our only objective from any game is to return with a win," he maintained.

Club Captain, Plaza further said, " It doesn't matter which game you are playing, or where you are playing. It is going to be a high-pressure situation whenever you are fighting for something. This is going to be the same for the Mohun Bagan game, or for any other game. We just have to keep our focus and ensure that we stick to our plan."

