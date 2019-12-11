I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan, Desperate for First Win, Host Debutants TRAU FC

Kalyani: Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan are desperate to earn their first win of the I-League 2019-20 season as they come up against debutants TRAU FC of Manipur at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal at 5PM on Wednesday, December 11.

The hosts have just one point from two games so far while TRAU went down by a solitary goal to champions Chennai City FC in their opener, which was also their debut in the league. Mohun Bagan went down 2-4 to the two-time champions Churchill Brothers FC Goa in their last encounter.

The pressure was evident in Mohun Bagan's Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna's pre-match comments, "After the last match, the team wants to play to get three points. We had 71 per cent ball possession, 27 shots, 10 on target against Churchill but we conceded so much defensively. We need to improve and be more efficient in both 18-yard box. We respect the opponent, a new team with good players and a new coach and we need to play a complete match to succeed."

For debutants TRAU, it will be their second straight game on the road and having to play their first two games against the defending champions and former champions Bagan means they have got a difficult indiction into the league.

Their Brazilian Technical Director Douglas Silva was realistic in his comments ahead of the game. "All the matches of the I-League will be difficult for us because we are new and our team is young but they are confident enough to face everyone. It is a great opportunity to play in the I-League and not because we are playing against any particular team. We look at all teams the same way."

The Kalyani pitch has been dishing out good games and much will depend on how Mohun Bagan's Spanish midfielders and wingers can control the game from the outset and improve on execution, for the home team to come away as victors.

The visitors will hope that Gurpreet continues to be rock-solid between the sticks and their striking duo of Nigerian Princewell Emeka and Ghanian Abednego Tetteh will be able to deliver for them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.