I-League 2019-20: Neroca FC Look to Move Farther Away From Relegation Spot as They Host Chennai City FC

Imphal: Neroca FC host their second home game in a row as they face Chennai City FC in a must-win game on Saturday, March 14 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. The match will be broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and streamed on FanCode App and 1Sports Facebook page from 5:00PM IST.

Neroca FC lie ninth on the points table with 19 points from 16 games. With just four games to spare, it is very important for the club to stay away from the relegation zone with Aizawl FC giving them a close chase with 16 points from 15 games.

Philip Adjah Tettey, who has come of age for the team since joining the team, will be the man Neroca will be looking to. Tettey has eight goals so far in the league from eight appearances which includes a hat-trick in the thrilling win against Punjab FC in the last encounter.

Speaking before the match, he said, "It is my duty to make sure that no matter what, I keep my performance level high. I am glad that even if we haven't had the best of results I have been able to contribute to some of the good news for the team. I hope my performances can keep us afloat and above the relegation zone."

He also stressed on the importance of winning all the remaining games saying, "We have to take inspiration from our last match and make sure that we win all the upcoming games. It is a relegation battle now and we have to be very serious. We have to play as a unit and ensure that we are able to yield the necessary results."

Chennai City FC on the other hand, are seventh on the points table with 20 points from 15 games. Chennai played a splendid game last time drawing against league champions Mohun Bagan 1-1 away from home.

Akbar Nawas, head coach of Chennai City FC said, "Neroca FC at home can be a really tough team to play, especially with their strong foreign contingent which has been yielding them the results.

"We are looking to finish as high as possible. It is a motivating factor for us that the race to the second spot in the league is for anyone to win. With a string of good results, we can ensure that we end at a spot which the team is deserving of. We will fight till the very end and ensure that we leave no stone unturned."

In the last encounter played between both teams in December, the spoils were shared with a scoreline of 2-2.