I-League 2019-20: Pedro Manzi Leaves Chennai City FC to Play in Japan

New Delhi: Chennai City FC's top scorer Pedro Manzi announced his exit from the club and the I-League on Thursday as he moves to play in the J-League. I-League defending champions Chennai City FC, who lost Nestor Gordillo to Hyderabad FC ahead of the new season, are now facing another adversity having lost both their players, who played a very important role in their title-winning campaign.

This season, Manzi played only two games for the club where he scored a goal and he will play no further as Chennai City FC attempt the difficult task of defending their title.

Chennai City FC are currently eighth in the I-League standings with just five points from five matches. They have found the back of the net six times and conceded eight.

Manzi took to Instagram to announce his exit and wrote, "I hate goodbyes ... I thought this wouldn't happen so soon but it's time to say goodbye to Chennai City FC. It was more than a great year in which we made history winning the I-League. It has been an honour to represent this club as captain.

"I only have words of thanks to the CCFC fans who have become my family. It has been a difficult decision, but this is football and I leave India to start a new adventure in Japan. Thank you."

Manzi guided Chennai City FC to the I-League title, scoring 21 goals and ending as the joint-top scorer along with Willis Plaza.

Ahead of the winter break, Chennai City lost 2-1 to Real Kashmir in Srinagar and they next take on Gokulam Kerala FC in Calicut on January 9.

