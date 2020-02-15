I-League 2019-20: Plaza's Late Winner Helps Churchill Brothers Get Dramatic Win Over Aizawl FC

Goa: Churchill Brothers claimed a dramatic stoppage-time victory over Aizawl FC, winning 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday, February 15. Dawda Ceesay broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute before Aizawl leveled the scores in the last minute of regulation time through Paul Ramfangzauva. Churchill left it late but claimed the three points in the fourth minute of stoppage-time, thanks to Willis Plaza.

With the result, Churchill have now climbed back to the top four with 16 points on the board, while Aizawl remain on seventh with 14 points.

Fernando Tavares made wholesale changes to his previous eleven which suffered a stoppage-time defeat at home to Chennai City. Kalif Alhassan was reinstated to the line-up with Robert Primus also returning at the back. Mapuia started on the left with Hafis Mohammedali on the other flank while Willis Deon Plaza settled for a place on the bench.

In the other dugout, Aizawl gaffer Stanley Rozario sported an unchanged line-up, hoping to reap similar fruit as they did against TRAU.

The heat map of the goalless first half could be traced mostly in midfield with either side struggling to weave clear chances on goal. The hosts did knock on the door on a couple of occasions in quick succession. A deep cross from the Churchill half found Mapuia, who did well to run out wide before playing a lovely give and go with Mohammedali. After having made enough space for himself, Mapuia struck towards goal but his peach of an effort rattled the woodwork.

Churchill kept possession with Ceesay on the ball, trying to make the most of their newfound ascendency. His weighted cross took a deflection off Ponif Vaz before falling to Adolfo Pedro, but the chance went begging.

The second half, however, turned out to be an epitome of drama. The first ripples of chaos arrived in the 73rd minute.

Mapuia went on a fishing trip with the ball at his feet, having made a wonderful solo run but took too much time to get his shot away when he was inside the 18-yard box. With Joseph Adjei having thwarted the Manipuri winger's momentary hazard, Aizawl seemed to have averted danger and were playing out from the back.

The ball fell to skipper Alfred Jaryan, who tried switching flanks but instead, committed a schoolboy error and gave possession away to Ceesay, who wasted no time in latching onto the loose ball and got his shot away. His effort took a deflection on its way in, allowing Mawia in goal no chance.

Aizawl didn't give up on the chase and clawed their way back to level terms in the 90th minute. Joe Zoeherliana's long throw-in was headed out by Abu Bakr but fell straight to Paul Ramfangzauva, who volleyed it with his left to score a belter of an equaliser.

The match was yet to take another dramatic turn.

Having suffered a stoppage-time loss to Chennai City last week, it was Churchill's turn to script their own redemption. A desperate throw-in from Jovel Martins led to a scramble in the box with a flurry of red and white shirts vying for the ball. Eventually, it fell to skipper Abu Bakr, whose shot was blocked, but Plaza was on and to turn it into the net, and claim the precious three points for his side.

