I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC Face Uphill Task Against Champions Chennai City FC

Ludhiana: Defending champions Chennai City FC would look to notch up their second consecutive win of the season when they take on Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chennai City have played only one match this season. They won 1-0 at home against newcomers TRAU FC on the opening weekend and will be looking to step up a few gears to find their killer instinct in front of goal.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Akbar Nawas said, "We have to continue to improve our game in every match we play. It's always a learning curve for us."

Punjab FC have registered just one point from their opening two fixtures, having lost 0-3 to Churchill Brothers, followed by a 1-1 draw against East Bengal at home. They led against East Bengal for most part of the game, only to be denied three points by a late equaliser from Juan Mera.

Reflecting on the positives from that match, head coach Yan Law said, "We had a fantastic game against East Bengal and we dominated the entire game. We created many chances and unfortunately could not convert them. The late equaliser wasn't expected as our defence was rock solid the entire game."

Looking forward to hosting the defending champions, he said, "The boys are confident about the next game against Chennai City FC and we are not going to make the same mistakes we made in the previous matches.

"We are not much worried about their attack as we have quality defenders in our team and they have worked very hard for this game. We are surely looking for a positive result.

