I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC Host 8th Placed Neroca FC as They Look to Keep Pace in Title Race
I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC, who are placed second in the points table, host Neroca FC in Ludhiana.
Punjab FC host Neroca FC in the I-League. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Ludhiana: I-League 2019-20 resumes after a two-day break with Punjab FC taking on Neroca FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Punjab FC are currently placed second in the points table while Neroca have been having a rough season and are eighth. The match will be broadcast LIVE on FanCode from 2:00PM IST.
Punjab FC have been on a dream run this season and are unbeaten so far on their home soil. The form of I-League veteran Dipanda Dicka and the tactics of young head coach Yan Law have been behind Punjab's success so far.
Speaking before the match, Law said, "We are definitely working towards winning the title this season. We have to win the next couple of games on the trot to be at the top of the table, but it's not going to be easy.
"After this we play against play Mohun Bagan and East Bengal back-to-back away in Kolkata, followed by Gokulam in Calicut. So the next couple of games are very tough and important for us as we are definitely playing for the title. "
He also commented on the upcoming fixture, "Next game against Neroca is going to be tough as they are also looking towards getting a win after the last few games didn't go their way."
Neroca FC, on the other hand, lost their last match at home against leaders Mohun Bagan by a huge margin of 3-0. Statistically, Neroca have never done well against Punjab. Both the teams have met five times in the league and four times the result has gone the way of Punjab with one being a draw.
Neroca FC gaffer, Gift Raikhan said, "I know the results have not been in favor of Neroca FC but it is football, each time we lose a match we have to go back to drawing board and start fresh. We have another 12-13 matches in our hand and we are taking the encounter against Punjab FC very seriously."
