I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC Host Real Kashmir FC as They Look to Keep Title Race Alive

Ludhiana: Two teams who are vying to stay alive in the title race are slated to lock horns on Sunday, February 16 as Punjab FC welcome Real Kashmir FC to the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. The match is scheduled for a 2:00PM kick-off and will be broadcast LIVE on 1Sports, with online streaming available on the Fancode app and website.

Punjab will be coming into this fixture on the back of a disappointing trip to Kolkata, having picked up just one point out of a possible six against runaway leaders Mohun Bagan and currently-relegation battling Quess East Bengal.

The solitary point return has allowed the Mariners to go 11 points clear of the Yan Law-coached-team on top of the table.

However, Yan Law, head coach of Punjab FC, assured that the race for the I-League crown isn't over yet. Speaking ahead of their next challenge against Real Kashmir, he said, "Honestly, the league has gotten tougher. Every team has started picking up pace. Although we are placed second, the gap between us and the league leaders is quite big but we haven't lost any hope yet.

"We are going to keep working hard and keep fighting to close the gap between us and Mohun Bagan."

The gaffer added, "The title race is still wide open. Kashmir are doing well and have picked up valuable points in their last couple of games. They are going to come and play us with high confidence."

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw and Yan Law believes that his side have some unfinished business.

"We are surely going to give them a tough time as we were not satisfied with the draw with them in the first leg", he concluded.

Coming into this fixture after an eight-day break, Real Kashmir will leapfrog Punjab to second in the table should they win but the visitors will be wary of the challenges an away trip to Ludhiana brings.

David Robertson, head coach of Real Kashmir FC, weighed in on the same and said, "Ludhiana is a tough place to travel to but the break has given us time to prepare. We got back to Srinagar for a few days to practice, so we have made the most of our interval."

The Snow Leopards have succumbed to just one away defeat in their I-League campaign, going back to their debut in the 2017-18 season and coach Robertson has taken note of the statistic and drawn confidence.

"Home advantage is always there to play a crucial role no matter who it is. But, we take confidence in the fact we have only lost only one away league game in Hero I-League so far. We played Aizawl in our last game, who were unbeaten at home, and managed to get all three points. Having said that, we know Punjab are a good team and are second in the league for a reason", the Scot concluded.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.