I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC to Play Their Home Matches in Ludhiana

Punjab FC, who were known as Minerva Punjab and are the only team from Punjab in the I-league, will play their home matches of the 2019-20 season at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Former champions Punjab FC who played their last season in Panchkula will be returning back to the Guru Nanak Stadium for the second time. The 15,000 capacity stadium recently hosted two major football tournaments, the Santosh Trophy and the Indian Women's League.

It was also part of Punjab FC's historic triumph in 2017-18 Hero I-League season when they played four matches at the floodlight stadium, which have previously hosted the legendary JCT. The stadium also has a rich history as it hosted the 31st National Games in the year 2001.

"We have been planning to move back to Ludhiana for quite some time. We originated in Punjab and thus want to connect back with our roots. It also makes it easier for our fanbase in Punjab in terms of traveling to our matches," Mr. Ranjit Bajaj, owner and director of Punjab FC, said.

Punjab FC will kick off their I-League 2019-20 season on December 1, when they face Churchill Brothers in Goa.

