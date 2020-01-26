I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC Beat Indian Arrows to Get 1st Win in 4 Matches

Goa: Real Kashmir FC got back to winning ways are being winless in three matches as they registered a thoroughly professional 2-0 victory in the I-League 2019-20 over All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday.

Mason Robertson's neat header in the 18th minute put the visitors in the driving seat before Gnohere Krizo converted a penalty in the 57th minute to wrap up the three points.

Both sides came into the fixture on the back of defeats and in a bid to snap out of the downward spiral, both coaches made three changes each.

Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh reinstated goalkeeper Samik Mitra to his eleven ahead of Biaka Jongte while Manvir Singh and Nikhil Raj slotted in, ahead of Aman Chetri and Harmanpreet Singh.

David Robertson continued to trust his backline but made three changes upfront. Aaron Katabe, Ritwik Kumar Das and Brian Mascarenhas replaced Kallum Higginbotham, Danish Farooq and Arshpreet Singh.

Coach Venkatesh's young cavalry got their first opportunity in the 11th minute when Manvir Singh tried his luck from distance only to see the ball going wide. Mason broke the deadlock against the run of play when he leapt above his marker to convert a looping cross from Brian Mascarenhas in the 18th minute.

In the 40th minute, the Indian Arrows survived another scare when Krizo brushed aside two defenders with some finesse, leaving Hendry Antonay and R Hormipam at bay before pulling the trigger but his attempt agonisingly hit the woodwork as Real Kashmir settled for a solitary goal advantage going into the break.

After the breather, Ayush Adhikari had a crack on goal from about 30 yards in the 50th-minute but an alert Phurba Lachenpa produced a fingertip save, much to his defence's relief.

David Robertson's side were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after Bikash Yumnam was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Krizo stepped up and made no mistake from twelve yards to double the advantage.

A Givson Singh free-kick in the 80th minute was the closest the young Arrows got to pulling one back, but the Snow Leopards held on to end their three-match winless run. The Srinagar outfit climb to seventh in the I-League 2019-20 table, having nine points while the Indian Arrows remain rooted to the bottom.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.