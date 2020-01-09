I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC Host Punjab FC for the 1st Time Since Last Season's Controversy

Srinagar: I-League 2019-20 is all set to host an exciting encounter as Real Kashmir FC host Punjab FC for the first time since the huge controversy last season when the Punjab outfit refused to go to Srinagar citing security issues. Real Kashmir FC will host Punjan FC on Friday, January 10, which is also their first encounter of the season. The match, which will be the second-ever encounter between the two teams in I-League, will kick-off at 11:00AM.

Real Kashmir FC, in the last season, came out victorious against Punjab FC away from home by a scoreline of 1-0, where Gnohere Krizo scored the winning goal for the Snow Leopards. Punjab refused to travel to Srinagar for the reverse fixture following the Pulwama terror attack.

Real Kashmir is coming on the back of a home defeat to Mohun Bagan 2-0. One of the startling features of the match was that in spite of having a strong show till 70 minutes, Real Kashmir looked disorganised after the first goal from the visitors. A similar situation was also seen in the match against TRAU where Real Kashmir conceded two late goals in the second half and that's a concern that the Real Kashmir coach will be well aware of.

Speaking before the match, Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson said, "The game was disappointing, but we did well and had two great chances with Bazie and Mason almost scoring, prior to Mohun Bagan getting their goals. The game could have gone either way. They were more clinical in front of goal but if we play the same way in future games we will win."

He also commented on their opponents Punjab FC and said, "Punjab is always a tough team to play against. We know it will be a tough encounter but we are looking forward to it.

"As I said, if we play and work as hard as we have we can win the game. Hero I-League is very competitive and there is no easy game and every team is capable of beating each other so there will be a lot of twists and turns as we move on."

Punjab FC played their last game in Imphal on January 4 and it ended in a draw with TRAU FC. Prior to that, they played out a draw against Aizawl FC. Punjab in this match will be particularly keen on breaking this streak of draws and returning to winning ways.

Punjab FC head coach Yan Law reflected upon the match against TRAU and said, "The match against TRAU was not as bad as the score was for us. The boys did well and stuck to our plan. We managed to keep a clean sheet and maintain more way possession than the opposition. The only problem was that we missed our chances while attacking. It just wasn't our day to get a goal or 3 points."

He also added, "Kashmir is one of the strongest teams at home. The weather, the artificial turf, the size of the pitch, and the fans are all in favour of Real Kashmir. It's very difficult to get points off them for any travelling team. But the boys have worked hard and are ready to get the points we missed from the last game. Let's hope for the best."

