I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC Host TRAU FC Behind Closed Doors as 2nd-place Battle Heats up

Srinagar: Hosts Real Kashmir FC will go up against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC of Manipur on Saturday, March 14 in a mid-table I-League 2019-20 clash as the battle for the second spot is set to heat up in the days to come with the title already gone to Mohun Bagan. The game kicks off at 2PM at the TRC Ground in Srinagar and will be broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and streamed online on the FanCode App and 1Sports Facebook page.

The Snow Leopards lie fourth in the points table with 22 points from 15 games while TRAU are fifth with the same number of points, but having played two games more. Nothing but a win will satisfy both sides on Saturday.

Kashmir's Scottish coach David Robertson was taking things one day at a time and said, "Even though I feel we had a very inconsistent season, we still find ourselves in with a shout for second place, but almost every team is eyeing that position. We still have five games left and it will be tough, such is the competitiveness and standard of the league."

That inconsistency is particularly reflected for Real Kashmir at home form this season where they have notched up just three wins out of seven games and lost two others. Saturday's game will be their fifth on the bounce at home and they go into the game having been beaten by East Bengal in the previous encounter. (Read - All Remaining I-League Games Behind Closed Doors)

TRAU, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their win at home in their previous clash against Indian Arrows. That was their second win in as many games after beating former Champions Churchill Brothers.

Their talisman and captain Princewill Emeka, who has struck three times this season, reflected on that confidence and said, "We have started to get things together again and we know that if we keep doing the right things, we have it in us to beat any team in this league. We are going to go with the attitude of winning three points."

That is easier said than done and Srinagar is known to be a tough away game - Kashmir on their day can really overpower any opponent with their relentless and tough style.

The home side will be further hamstrung on the day with two key contributors in Danish Farooq and more importantly Kallum Higgingbotham having to miss out due to suspensions, and that is an advantage TRAU will surely look to drive home.