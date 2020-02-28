I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir FC Look to Do the Double over Aizawl FC

Srinagar: Real Kashmir would be looking for their second victory over former champions Aizawl FC in I-League's return leg fixture on Saturday.

Kashmir defeated Aizawl 2-0 at the latter's backyard in the first leg match. RKFC will be playing the second of their five consecutive home games at the TRC Turf Ground.

The 'Snow Leopards' are fifth on the standings with 18 points from 12 games and a win on Saturday would put them level on points with second-placed Minerva FC (21 points from 13 matches).

Aizawl (15 points after 13 games) are placed 10th among 11 teams and battling relegation. A win for the 2016-17 champions would help them reach 18 points, the same as RKFC.

In the first leg, centre-back Mason Robertson played a key role in Kashmir's victory, scoring once and assisting the other goal, netted by Gnohere Krizo. He would be expected to lead RKFC's forward march.

The Scotsman's goals have been crucial for RKFC this season. His opportunistic strikes have helped them get crucial points on the road.

Robertson, together with Kallum Higginbotham and Bazie Armand, has played a pivotal role in their campaign.

RKFC approach the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Indian Arrows while Aizawl forced a 1-1 draw with defending champions Chennai City in Chennai.

The win over Indian Arrows helped Kashmir end a two-match losing streak.

