I-League 2019-20: Real Kashmir Travel to Bottom-placed TRAU FC After 2 Postponed Home Games

Imphal: After two postponed home matches due to weather conditions in Srinagar, Real Kashmir FC travel to Imphal to take on bottom-placed Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU FC) at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in I-League 2019-20. The afternoon game will kick off at 2PM and will be broadcast LIVE on DSport.

Real Kashmir as well as debutants TRAU will hit the pitch in the quest of their first win of the season. The visitors have had a couple of games in Srinagar postponed due to inclement weather conditions and after a tight opener against mighty East Bengal, where they were held to a draw from a winning position, will be yearning for a game of competitive football.

Hosts TRAU on the other hand, have had the proverbial baptism by fire in their debut season, coming up against defending champions Chennai City FC and the two Kolkata giants in their first three games, all of which resulted in defeats. However, they would take heart from the fact that all three were away games and that they improved considerably against East Bengal in the last encounter.

Kashmir's Scottish gaffer David Robertson summed up the mood in the visitors camp when he said ahead of the game, "We are excited and ready to go. We are disappointed not to have played more but my team is hungry and ready to get playing again. Our preparation has been very good and with the long break, it gave us time to recover from injury and work on certain things. But overall we can't wait to take the field."

Nigerian attacker Princewill Emeka, the TRAU captain, did not deny in his pre-game chat that the team is under pressure to deliver at home. He said, "The results need to change. We can't afford to lose more points. We, as a team, know the situation exactly we are in now and everyone is motivated to turn things around. We can only do that by making sure we take three points from Sunday's game."

Kashmir's striker from Ivory Coast Gnohere Krizo, who has already opened his account in this season with a stunning strike against East Bengal, and TRAU's Brazilian front-man Marcel Sacramento, who has had an impressive spell in the Indonesian league before signing up for TRAU this season, will be among the key players to watch out for, in what promises to be a competitive game of football in Imphal on Sunday.

